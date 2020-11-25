1/1
Glorian Ruth HEIN
1936 - 2020
Age 84 Of Stillwater, MN Passed peacefully into God's loving arms November 20, 2020. Glorian was born October 25, 1936 in North Branch Township, MN to Harvey & Ida Splittstoser. She was the fourth child in a family of five living children. Her strong faith led her all the days of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Corrine Splittstoser, Robert Splittstoser, Claryce Lundahl; and youngest grandson, Tyler Hein. Glorian is survived by her children, Jeff (Tammy) Hein, N. St. Paul, MN, Jerry (Michele) Hein, Lindstrom, MN; beloved grandchildren, Dustin Hein, Kevin Hein & Alexandra (Jeff) Theismann; sister Geraleen Westerberg; brother Ordeen Splittstoser; and many nieces & nephews. A private Christian service will be held for family only due to the current pandemic, on Monday, November 30. A live stream of the Service will be available at 11:30am on Monday on Glorian's obituary page found on the Bradshaw website (www.bradshawfuneral.com) Condolences may also be left online. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Alzheimer's Association; www.alz.org 651-439-5511





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 25, 2020.
