Of Roseville was born on March 15, 1927 and passed away on December 13, 2019 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by Marion, his beloved wife of 50 years. Glynn is survived by his children Galen, Caryn and Mara; his grandchildren Shale, Lilia, Ellie, Anika and Marko; and his sons-in-law Eugene and Dragan. He was born in Bristol, South Dakota and spent his childhood years in Randall, Iowa. After serving two tours of duty in the U.S. Army stationed in Europe, Glynn graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and it was there that he met his future wife, Marion. He spent his working years helping people, employed as a social worker for the State of Minnesota. Throughout his life, Glynn pursued a variety of interests and hobbies, loved the outdoors, and was a very generous and friendly person to all. Glynn will be greatly missed by his family and remembered always. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on January 21, 2020 in St. Paul at the Lyngblomsten Chapel, 1415 Almond Avenue. Private burial will be at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020