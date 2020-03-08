|
|
Age 81, of Woodbury and St. Paul Passed away on March 2nd, 2020 Graduate of Mechanic Arts High School 1957. Retired from 3M. U.S. Marine Veteran. Preceded by daughter, Kristin; brothers, Dick & Bill; sisters: Bertha, Marion, Dolly, Doris & Liz. Survived by wife, Judy married 58 years; brother & best friend, Don; daughter, Tara; sons, Kelly & Sean; 5 grand children; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Clarence, Butch and Corky; sister-in-law, Lois; many nieces & nephews; other loving family & friends. Memorial Service at 10:00AM on Wed., March 11th with Visitation at 9:00AM at O'Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020