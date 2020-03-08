Home

Age 81, of Woodbury and St. Paul Passed away on March 2nd, 2020 Graduate of Mechanic Arts High School 1957. Retired from 3M. U.S. Marine Veteran. Preceded by daughter, Kristin; brothers, Dick & Bill; sisters: Bertha, Marion, Dolly, Doris & Liz. Survived by wife, Judy married 58 years; brother & best friend, Don; daughter, Tara; sons, Kelly & Sean; 5 grand children; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Clarence, Butch and Corky; sister-in-law, Lois; many nieces & nephews; other loving family & friends. Memorial Service at 10:00AM on Wed., March 11th with Visitation at 9:00AM at O'Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
