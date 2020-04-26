Goldie Lee WITTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Goldie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92, of Roseville Passed away April 22, 2020 Goldie was born on a farm in North Redwood, MN in 1927. In the 30s, her family moved to Redwood Falls MN, where she graduated from high school in 1945 and would eventually meet her husband Donald. They had one child together (Darryl), and eventually moved to Minneapolis and finally Roseville in '70. During this time, Goldie loved to golf and bowl. She would travel across the US to bowl in tournaments, always courteous and competitive. She was also involved in the Arlington Hills United Methodist Church, spending time with their Naomi Circle. Goldie was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post 7555 in Roseville, MN. Goldie was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald; and siblings, Violet, Vangie, Amos, and Lois. She is survived by her son, Darryl (Peggy); grandchildren, Anthony, and Theresa (Brent) Henkelman; great-grandchildren, Marisa, Liina, Sarah Henkelman, and Sean Henkelman; and many other loving family and friends. A private funeral service with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held, with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Optage Hospice, a service of Presbyterian Homes. 651-631-2727

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved