Age 92, of Roseville Passed away April 22, 2020 Goldie was born on a farm in North Redwood, MN in 1927. In the 30s, her family moved to Redwood Falls MN, where she graduated from high school in 1945 and would eventually meet her husband Donald. They had one child together (Darryl), and eventually moved to Minneapolis and finally Roseville in '70. During this time, Goldie loved to golf and bowl. She would travel across the US to bowl in tournaments, always courteous and competitive. She was also involved in the Arlington Hills United Methodist Church, spending time with their Naomi Circle. Goldie was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW Post 7555 in Roseville, MN. Goldie was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Donald; and siblings, Violet, Vangie, Amos, and Lois. She is survived by her son, Darryl (Peggy); grandchildren, Anthony, and Theresa (Brent) Henkelman; great-grandchildren, Marisa, Liina, Sarah Henkelman, and Sean Henkelman; and many other loving family and friends. A private funeral service with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will be held, with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Optage Hospice, a service of Presbyterian Homes. 651-631-2727

