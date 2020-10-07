1/
Gonzalo A. QUEVEDO
Age 58, of Cottage Grove Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Gonzalo; sister, Lucha; and grandparents, Rafael and Lucha Cuevas. Survived by his beloved wife, Teresa; children, John (Amanda), Jackie (Brian) Zenner, Charlie, Natalie (Domonic) Stone, and Gabriel (Brooke); grandchildren, Johnny, Ellie, Camilla, Zaylee, Brianna, Betty, Henrietta, and baby Q on the way; mother, Gloria; siblings, Rene (Jacqueline), Socorro, Nena, Elia, and Angie; and other loving family and friends. Gonzalo will be remembered as a man who was ambitious and humble; always looking to ignite new business endeavors. He enjoyed his play dates with his grandchildren, hiking, and gardening with his wife. Gonzalo never passed up a good meal and had a big, loving heart. He will be greatly missed by all. May he rest in peace. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury, MN, 55129. Burial will follow at Cottage Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove, MN. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
OCT
8
Burial
Cottage Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
