Age 82 Passed away July 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Manuel Martinez and Remedios Moreira Barreiro, brothers Manuel (Pepe), Lino (Leo), Secundino (Carlos or Charlie), and oldest son, Eric Francis Martinez. Marty was born in 1937 in Galicia, Spain. He graduated from University of Missouri Columbia with a degree in political science and an electrical engineering degree from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. He worked at Univac, Control Data, Northern Telecom, Honeywell, Alliant Tech, Medtronic, ski instructor (in retirement), and was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Dorine of 48 years, brother Camilo (Ysolina), son Mark (Alana), and 2-year-old granddaughter, Laylah.
. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Heart Association
or to the mission outpost, at his Church, Prince of Peace, at popmn.org
