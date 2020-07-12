1/1
Gonzalo (Marty) MARTINEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gonzalo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 Passed away July 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Manuel Martinez and Remedios Moreira Barreiro, brothers Manuel (Pepe), Lino (Leo), Secundino (Carlos or Charlie), and oldest son, Eric Francis Martinez. Marty was born in 1937 in Galicia, Spain. He graduated from University of Missouri Columbia with a degree in political science and an electrical engineering degree from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. He worked at Univac, Control Data, Northern Telecom, Honeywell, Alliant Tech, Medtronic, ski instructor (in retirement), and was a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife Dorine of 48 years, brother Camilo (Ysolina), son Mark (Alana), and 2-year-old granddaughter, Laylah. Private family service, website at https://www.whitefuneralhomes.com/. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Heart Association or to the mission outpost, at his Church, Prince of Peace, at popmn.org. White Funeral Home Burnsville Chapel 12804 Nicollet Ave. S. Burnsville, MN 55337 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home
12804 Nicollet Ave.
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 894-5080
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved