Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather Died on September 26, 2020, at the age of 83, after a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Kate Porter, children Truda, Trond (Saba Mollalgne) and Tone (Rick De La Haza), grandchildren Torin, Olivia, Emma, Paulo and Nils, his sister Birgitta Lillieborg, members of the Porter clan, former son-in-law John Kavanagh (Deb Nelms) and ever faithful friend Phil Eddleston. Professor Emeritus of Scandinavian Studies, University of Minnesota. Born and educated in Sweden, immigrated to Minnesota to teach in the Department of Scandinavian Studies as its Strindberg scholar. Göran was one of life's memorable characters. He was a man of great intellect, wisdom, integrity, and wit with a warm and loving spirit that embraced life and all whom he met. He had a large capacity for silliness and there are a slew of grandpa stories that will be enjoyed and passed along by the next generation. He was Big Poppa to many. He loved teaching both the best and the brightest and those students who needed extra tutoring. He never tired of hearing Scandinavian grandparent stories wherever he went and answered to any moniker he was called since there was common difficulty pronouncing his name. He loved his family, his big, sweet Newfies, his cats, working in his garden, theatre, Friday night movies, bookstores, antiquing, his long clocks, big old American cars, cooking, especially Christmas Eve smörgåsbord and his famous meatballs, the Big Lake, art, museums, U of M basketball, a good mystery book, bread, sweets and especially Kate. Friend of Bill for almost 40 years. Known for his extemporaneous speeches on special occasions and his airport lecture series. He never laughed harder than when hearing Norwegian jokes. He will be remembered for his kindness, his warmth, the twinkle in his eye and his beautiful smile which remained with him till the end. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts." - Mahatma Gandhi We are deeply grateful to all those who helped us on the journey after is AD diagnosis especially the wise, loving support of the Loons, Wilder Caregiver Services, Phil Eddleston who saw Göran weekly until COVID-19 forced isolation and Richard Leppert who helped us in innumerable ways. We are also appreciative of the care he received at Roitenberg Adult Day Program and Bentson Family Assisted Living, both at Sholom East, St. Paul, and HealthPartners Hospice. We offer a sincere thank you to all his caregivers who gave aid and comfort. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
or Giving Voice Chorus, 7801 Bush Lake Road, Suite 120, Bloomington MN 55439.