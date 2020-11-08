1/1
Gordon A. STROMBERG
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Age 86 Marine Veteran Passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife Barb, his parents and brothers. He is survived by his children Lori (Dean) Krause, Lindy (Gary) Neeser, Mike (Cheri) Stromberg and Dave Stromberg; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Arlene "Charlie" Ricci and sister-in-law Diane Stiles. Gordy was born and raised in St. Paul and was a proud graduate of Wilson High School Class of '52. He joined the Marines after high school, and it remained one of the most proud parts of his life. Gordy was a Master Plumber for all of his career and passed his love of construction on to all of his children. He loved time spent with his family, wintering in AZ, a great game of cribbage and any adventure that came his way. He lived life to the fullest. Burial and celebration will be held in the spring.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Dear Lori, Lindy, and Dave (and families):
I am happy to have known your Dad and Mom. They were always such great friends to my parents. Many of my best memories of growing up included Gordy and Barb.
Gordy will be missed.
Peace to you all.
with love,
Ronni (Stoll)Heinz
Veronica Heinz
Friend
