Age 78, of Hinckley, MN Passed away on April 22, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Gordy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Ann and his brother, Ron J. Carlstrom. Gordy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Neva; his sons, James (Karen) of Pine City, MN, Earnest of Duluth, MN, Steven of St. Cloud, MN; his daughters, Paige of Cambridge, MN, Vilee of St. Paul, MN; his sister, Roberta (Mike) Tauer; grandchildren, Kevin, Jessica, Cory, Shianne, Christopher, Sky; great grandchildren, Aven and Hadley. A graveside service is being planned for Gordy on June, 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Clover Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN www.methvenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.