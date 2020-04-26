Gordon Andrew "Gordy" CARLSTROM
1941 - 2020
Age 78, of Hinckley, MN Passed away on April 22, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Gordy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mary Ann and his brother, Ron J. Carlstrom. Gordy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Neva; his sons, James (Karen) of Pine City, MN, Earnest of Duluth, MN, Steven of St. Cloud, MN; his daughters, Paige of Cambridge, MN, Vilee of St. Paul, MN; his sister, Roberta (Mike) Tauer; grandchildren, Kevin, Jessica, Cory, Shianne, Christopher, Sky; great grandchildren, Aven and Hadley. A graveside service is being planned for Gordy on June, 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Clover Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Hinckley, MN www.methvenfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Clover Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tatting-Methven Funeral Chapel
402 Lawler Avenue
Hinckley, MN 55037
(320) 384-6291
