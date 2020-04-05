Home

Passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Gordy graduated from Edison High School in "Nordeast" Minneapolis and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Wilke-Barre. After graduating from Hamline University, he worked at 3M for 33 years. He and Anne were active members and servants of Salem Lutheran Church in West Saint Paul. Gordy was an avid gardener and fisherman and enjoyed time at their Wisconsin cabin. Most of all, everyone will remember Gordy for his gregariousness, his sense of humor, and his love of life. Gordy was preceded in death by his parents Al and Lorena Hesselroth, brothers Warren and Roger, and son David. He is survived by his wife Anne; sister Janet Lassell (Jim); sisters-in-law Tudy Hesselroth and Jennette Madsen; daughter Karen (Tim Peterson), son Lee (Jeanne Barker-Nunn) and daughter-in-law Jill; grandchildren Adam (Molly), Grant (MacKenzie), Tyler (Cassie) and Hayden Johnson (Ray Stoeve); great-grandchildren Mallory, Theodore and Anders; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Condolences can be sent to Anne at 8725 Promenade Lane, #334, Woodbury, MN 55125. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
