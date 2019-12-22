|
Of Houston, Texas Died November 7, 2019, at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7901 Westview Dr., Houston, TX 77055, in the Sanctuary lobby. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am. on Monday, December 30, also at the Church, with Pastor Jim Berggren officiating. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. All are invited for light refreshments following the service. He was laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery in November. Gordon was born on July 4, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN, to Miles Albert and Eva Luella (Gross Carter) Tinker. He was baptized in 1943, and confirmed in 1945, at St. Anthony Park Congregational Church (now UCC) in St. Paul, MN, by the Rev. Arthur Gilmore. He grew up in the University Grove neighborhood, as his father was a Professor of Psychology at the University of Minnesota. Growing up, Gordon spent nearly every summer at his grandparents' farm near Huntington, MA. On September 17, 1954, he was married to Elaine Marie Oslund at Hazel Park Congregational Church in St. Paul by the Rev. Leroy R. Stanford. They celebrated their 60th Wedding anniversary in 2014, just prior to Elaine's passing. He was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Houston, where he was active in the Men's Breakfast, Book Group, Rummage Sale, coffee hour, and Church Council. Memberships included the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the American Legion, the Naval League. He was an active volunteer, and he supported local museums and theater groups. He was a volunteer with Boy Scout Troop 478 in Houston for about 30 years. His specialty was teaching Communications Merit Badge. Gordon and Elaine enjoyed travel around the world, having visited all 50 states and all 7 continents. He enjoyed spending time with his good friends Howard LaMont, Noel Giesecke, and Eugene Fogt. Gordon enjoyed his collections, especially toy soldiers, Charles Dickens books and memorabilia, and his collection of over 300 puppets from around the world. He was a 1949 graduate of Murray High School in St. Paul, MN. He was a regular attendee at class reunions, only having missed the 70th reunion in 2019 due to changes in his health. He later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree with Distinction, and a Bachelor of Petroleum Engineering with Distinction, both in 1954 from the University of Minnesota; and a Master of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering with honors in 1982, University of Houston. Gordon was an active supporter of his universities. Gordon proudly served his country in the United States Navy, 1954-1957, and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. He served on the USS Iowa, BB-61, first in the engine room, and then on the signal bridge. His rank at the time of his honorable discharge was Lieutenant Junior Grade. After his military service he worked as a petroleum engineer for Shell Oil Company, retiring after 30 years. He then worked for several years for Sohio/BP before retiring to do consulting for a variety of companies around the world. Gordon and Elaine ran Tinker Petroleum Consultants for several years until their final retirement around 1998. From 1984 until 2013 he served as an annual guest lecturer at Stanford University for the department of Petroleum Energy Resources Engineering, in the School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences. He was a registered professional petroleum engineer in 8 states. Gordon is survived by his loving family, including sons Clifton S. Tinker of San Antonio, TX; Steven J. Tinker, wife Karen (Whittington), and children Jessica, Caroline and Michael of Houston, TX; the Rev. William G. Tinker, wife Angela (Calhoun), and children Danielle and Michelle of Pensacola, FL; and the Rev. David J. Tinker, wife Jennifer (Clark) and children Miles and James of Carmine, TX; as well as his sister Karen Streltiz of La Selva Beach, CA, sister-in-law Florence Tinker of Houston, TX, and sister-in-law Barbara Oslund of Waconia, MN. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his step-mother Katherine (Howland) Tinker, his brother Milton Tinker, as well as his brother-in-law Gerald Strelitz, brother-in-law Stuart Oslund, and step brother-in-law Robert Helfman. Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7901 Westview Dr, Houston, TX 77055, or a .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019