Gordon Emmett SCHRAMM
Age 87, of Eagan Passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born and raised in St. Paul, and lived in Eagan for over 50 years. Gordon is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirlee; daughter, Laura Rogers; and son, Lyle (Cindy) Schramm; grandchildren, Ryan, Christopher, Austin and Shane; and extended family. He worked as a Director of Maintenance for Northwest Airlines. Visitation 4-7 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 ay Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home - Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point, Eagan, and 1 hour prior to 11 AM Funeral Service, Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1930 Diffley Road, Eagan. Interment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery, St. Paul. (651) 454-9488. www.Klecatskys.com




Published in Pioneer Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
