|
|
Age 86 Died peacefully on January 5, 2020 at Ecumen in North Branch surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born in 1933 to Beulah and Homer Grimm in Sac City, Iowa. Gordy was a graduate of Luther College and Luther Theological Seminary and was an ordained Lutheran minister. Gordy worked in the field of chemical dependency for nearly forty-five years, most of which was in service at Hazelden. He was the first full time chaplain at Hazelden and was charged with developing the Clinical Pastoral Education Program. When Gordy retired he focused his expertise and efforts to advocate strongly for the disabled. He didn't only advocate for his son Jim, but for anyone living with a disability. Gordy enjoyed duck hunting, listening and telling stories, and traveling to northern Minnesota to fish and relax with his family. Gordy provided wise council, and showed us all how to live a life of acceptance, integrity and honesty. Gordy is preceded in death by his parents Beulah and Homer Grimm, brother, Jay, and son Jim. He is survived by Esther, wife of 60 years, son John (Amy) of Minnetonka, daughter Mary (Dan Halvorson) of Hudson WI, grandchildren Wesley, Morgan and Olivia, sister Julie Crow of St. Louis MO, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11 am Saturday January 11th at Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church in Center City. Visitation 4-7 pm Friday at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church (1 Summit Ave) in Center City and also one hour prior to the service on Sat., Jan 11th. Memorials preferred to: Gillette Lifetime Specialty Healthcare, The Retreat, Hazelden, and Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020