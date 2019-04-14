Home

Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Gordon ANDERSON
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gordon H. ANDERSON


Gordon H. ANDERSON Obituary
Age 89 Beloved Father and Papa Passed away peacefully with family at his side on April 8, 2019. Served as a St. Paul Police Officer for many years. Preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Elsie and Herbert; and brother, Richard. Survived by children, Gayla (Greg) Nichols, Sandy Anderson, Mike (Patti) Anderson, Todd (Christy) Anderson; grand children, Ryan (Ash) Nichols, Jason Nichols (Carrie Eckhart), Amanda (Riley) Osterhues, Bob (Nicole) Anderson, Corey Anderson and Chad Anderson and great-grandchildren, Lake and Aaro Nichols. A GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS will be held MONDAY, April 22, from 5:00–7:00 pm at WULFF WOODBURY FUNERAL HOME, 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury. Private Inurnment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
