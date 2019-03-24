Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
For more information about
Gordon EDDY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
1583 Radio Drive Woodbury, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
1583 Radio Drive Woodbury
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon EDDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon H. EDDY


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gordon H. EDDY Obituary
Age 91 of Oakdale, passed March 18 , 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by wife, Rosa; parents, Russell & Pam; sister, Ruth; brothers, Albert, Jack, and Thomas. Survived by brother Robert and many extended family members. Gordon was a Mason for 70 years and was a Shriner and member of Scottish Rite. He was a Past Master of Summit Lodge and currently belongs to Acacia Lodge in Cottage Grove. He was a member of the "No Name Club". He loved music and started singing as a young boy in the St John the Evangelist Episcopal church boys' choir. He later sang with the 3M chorus, The Chanters, Scottish Rite choir and Barber Shop Quartet. He was active in Shriners Parades and Shriner Circuses. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday March 26th at King of Kings Lutheran Church 1583 Radio Drive Woodbury, with visitation beginning at 9:30AM. Special Thanks to the Waters of Oakdale and Hospice of Midwest for their loving and compassionate care. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now