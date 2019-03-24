|
|
Age 91 of Oakdale, passed March 18 , 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by wife, Rosa; parents, Russell & Pam; sister, Ruth; brothers, Albert, Jack, and Thomas. Survived by brother Robert and many extended family members. Gordon was a Mason for 70 years and was a Shriner and member of Scottish Rite. He was a Past Master of Summit Lodge and currently belongs to Acacia Lodge in Cottage Grove. He was a member of the "No Name Club". He loved music and started singing as a young boy in the St John the Evangelist Episcopal church boys' choir. He later sang with the 3M chorus, The Chanters, Scottish Rite choir and Barber Shop Quartet. He was active in Shriners Parades and Shriner Circuses. A memorial service will be held 11 AM Tuesday March 26th at King of Kings Lutheran Church 1583 Radio Drive Woodbury, with visitation beginning at 9:30AM. Special Thanks to the Waters of Oakdale and Hospice of Midwest for their loving and compassionate care. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019