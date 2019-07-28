Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church / Basswood Grove
8435 St. Croix Trail S.
Hastings, MN
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Karen's farm
14753 80th St. S
Hastings, MN
Gordon "Gordy" HERMAN

Gordon "Gordy" HERMAN Obituary
Age 80, Denmark Township Died peacefully January 3, 2019 A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sat. (8/3) at St. Mary's Episcopal Church / Basswood Grove, 8435 St. Croix Trail S., Hastings. Following the service, a Celebration of life will be held at Gordy and Karen's farm, 14753 80th St. S., Hastings. Family and friends are invited to a dinner, (including home-grown sweet corn) and to enjoy spending time together as we remember Gordy. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019
