Age 80, Denmark Township Died peacefully January 3, 2019 A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Sat. (8/3) at St. Mary's Episcopal Church / Basswood Grove, 8435 St. Croix Trail S., Hastings. Following the service, a Celebration of life will be held at Gordy and Karen's farm, 14753 80th St. S., Hastings. Family and friends are invited to a dinner, (including home-grown sweet corn) and to enjoy spending time together as we remember Gordy. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019