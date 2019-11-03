Home

Gearhart Funeral Home
11275 Foley Blvd NW
Coon Rapids, MN 554483336
(763) 755-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
8211 Red Oak Dr
Mounds View, MN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Abiding Savior Lutheran Church
8211 Red Oak Dr
Mounds View, MN
Gordon James BOEN Obituary
Age 93, of Blaine Passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 Preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Turner; grandson, Nicholas Turner; 4 siblings. Gordon is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty; children, Deborah (Evans) Heath, Larry (Linda), Randy (Janet), and Kerry (Patti); 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that will miss him dearly. Funeral Service Wednesday, November 6th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church 8211 Red Oak Dr, Mounds View. Interment Morningside Memorial Gardens. Gearhart 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
