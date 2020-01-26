Home

Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Gordon L. CARLSON Obituary
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa Proud Navy Veteran - Age 95 Preceded in death by wife of 64 years, Delores; son Curt; and great-grandson, Parker. Survived by son, Scott (Renee); daughter-in-law, Denise; grandchildren, Matt (Jessica) and Alissa (Anthony); great-grandchildren, Mackenah, Hadley, and Reilynn; and sister, Barbara (Marvin) Kruskopf. Gordy was a proud Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Volunteer Rifle Squad at Ft. Snelling, and he also volunteered at the VA Hospital for many years. Visitation 12PM, followed by Memorial Service at 1PM on Thursday, Jan. 30 at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St, St. Paul. Private Interment at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to the Ft. Snelling Volunteer Rifle Squad.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
