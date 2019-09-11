Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH
1965 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH
1965 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon FELLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon L. FELLAND


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon L. FELLAND Obituary
Age 82 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Gordon was born April 15, 1937 in Joice, Iowa to Clarence and Nina (nee Myli) Felland. He grew up on a farm in Northwood, Iowa and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1955. He graduated from Waldorf College in 1957 and Iowa State University in 1959, and served in the National Guard. Gordon worked as a chemical engineer in 3M's aerospace division for forty years. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, biking, volunteering, genealogy, and Norwegian translation. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Caroline; and a son-in-law, Matt Brier. Survived by three children, Lynda Brier, Laurie (Josh Connolly) Felland, and Brian Felland; two grandsons, Zachary and Nicholas Brier; one brother, Charles (Mavis) Felland; a nephew, Eric (Heidi) Felland, and a niece, Marna (Amos) Groe, and their families.Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1965 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now