Age 82 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. Gordon was born April 15, 1937 in Joice, Iowa to Clarence and Nina (nee Myli) Felland. He grew up on a farm in Northwood, Iowa and graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1955. He graduated from Waldorf College in 1957 and Iowa State University in 1959, and served in the National Guard. Gordon worked as a chemical engineer in 3M's aerospace division for forty years. In retirement he enjoyed golfing, biking, volunteering, genealogy, and Norwegian translation. Preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Caroline; and a son-in-law, Matt Brier. Survived by three children, Lynda Brier, Laurie (Josh Connolly) Felland, and Brian Felland; two grandsons, Zachary and Nicholas Brier; one brother, Charles (Mavis) Felland; a nephew, Eric (Heidi) Felland, and a niece, Marna (Amos) Groe, and their families.Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at ST. STEPHEN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1965 East County Road E, White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Memorials preferred to St. Stephen Lutheran Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019