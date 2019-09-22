|
|
Age 78, of Wyoming, MN Passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2019. Gordy proudly served in USAF and worked at 934th Airlift Wing. Preceded in death by wife, Rita; son, Wayne; and sister, Eleanor Amundson. Gordy is survived by his children, Karl (Katy), Traci (Rodney) Besch, Joleen (Tom) Thordson; grandchildren, Kasey (Tim) Morton, Nicholas Maier; Josh and Garrett Besch; Erin and Ali Mae Thordson; sister, Jan (Lee) Miller; many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming. Visitation 4-8 PM, Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to service at church on Tuesday. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Disabled Veteran's Rest Camp, 11300 180th Street North, Marine on St. Croix, MN. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019