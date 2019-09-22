Home

Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5879 Wyoming Trail
Wyoming, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
5879 Wyoming Trail
Wyoming, MN
Gordon L. "Gordy" MAIER

Gordon L. "Gordy" MAIER Obituary
Age 78, of Wyoming, MN Passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2019. Gordy proudly served in USAF and worked at 934th Airlift Wing. Preceded in death by wife, Rita; son, Wayne; and sister, Eleanor Amundson. Gordy is survived by his children, Karl (Katy), Traci (Rodney) Besch, Joleen (Tom) Thordson; grandchildren, Kasey (Tim) Morton, Nicholas Maier; Josh and Garrett Besch; Erin and Ali Mae Thordson; sister, Jan (Lee) Miller; many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Funeral Service 10:30 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 5879 Wyoming Trail, Wyoming. Visitation 4-8 PM, Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to service at church on Tuesday. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Disabled Veteran's Rest Camp, 11300 180th Street North, Marine on St. Croix, MN. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
