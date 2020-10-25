Was born 9-9-1928 in Waterville, Iowa on a small farm. Gordon passed away 10-19-2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ingeman Freberg and Annie Helene Nelson Jacobson; siblings Manuel, Arden, Isabel, and Anna. Gordon leaves behind his wife Aurel LaVonne Littlejohn Jacobson; sons Paul Jacobson (Jane) of Granger IN. and Gary Jacobson. of St Paul MN; grand children. Jennifer Jacobson Clark (Jonathan) of Chicago and David Jacobson (Caroline) of Amsterdam Netherlands; one great grandchild, Cole Clark. Gordon was in the Army serving in the occupation of Japan. He then attended Dunwoody institute studying carpentry. He found a job in carpentry working for his future father in-law. His next endeavor was to start Jacobson Construction in Decorah, Iowa. After learning his trade he became a advertising and marketing executive in the Lumber industry. He earned multiple honors from National Lumber Man's Association, Toastmasters and the Boy Scouts. Memorial service 11 AM Monday, October 26 at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1700 W. Hwy 96 (Entrance B), Arden Hills. Visitation AT THE CHURCH on Monday from 10 – 11 AM. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550