After just 85 days apart, Gordy joined his bride (Dee) at heaven's big lake on July 18, 2020. At 93.5 years, he accomplished much, especially after retiring from Northwestern Bell in his early 60's. Together, Gordy and Dee spent half their years at their lake place in Grand Rapids, MN where Gordy was the "King of Putz". He enjoyed the lake immensely whether it was fishing, gardening, creating many Rube Goldberg inventions, and his daily trip to "Gordy's Beach". He also spent several years making Florida a part of their winter break from MN. He was a kind, soft spoken soul who enjoyed fitness and a cold beer until late in his life. He and Dee were just shy of 72 years of marriage. They are missed by children, Laura (Larry) Laughlin, Scott, Gary (Sandee) and Barb (Philip) Belin along with grandchildren, Brian, Chad (Emily), Lindsey, Benjamin & Matthew. Services will be private at Fort Snelling. Memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Gordy and Dee, we hope you're dancing away on heaven's dance floor!