|
|
Age 96 of St. Paul, died Nov. 8, 2019 Supporter Boy Scouts Graduate Macalester College. WWII Navy veteran. Retired Minnesota Mutual. Past board member Snelling Hamline Community. Former coach, board member Highland Central Hockey Association. Memorial Srv: 11AM Sat. Dec 7, Macalester Plymouth United Presbyterian Church, 1658 Lincoln Ave., St. Paul. Burial Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. To honor Gordon's dedication to the Boy Scouts, memorials may be directed to Pine Bend Scout Club Foundation, PBSCF C/O Mark Nelson, 1094 Winthrop St. S., St Paul, MN 55119
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 4, 2019