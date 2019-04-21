Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Bloomington, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
9201 Normandale Blvd.
Bloomington, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon R. SCHMIDT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon R. SCHMIDT Obituary
Age 88, of Apple Valley, formerly of Bloomington Passed away peacefully April 14, 2019. Preceded in death by sister, Audrey Casci and granddaughter, Linda Bogenschutz. Survived by wife of 36 years, Margaret; step-children: Cindy (Avo) Melkonian, Jane (Rick) Ward, Jim (Dar) Walczak and Julie (Brian) Lehman; nephew, Mark (MaryAnn) Casci; niece, Andrea (Terry) Rey and many special grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Memorial service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Memorials preferred to church. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.