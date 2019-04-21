|
Age 88, of Apple Valley, formerly of Bloomington Passed away peacefully April 14, 2019. Preceded in death by sister, Audrey Casci and granddaughter, Linda Bogenschutz. Survived by wife of 36 years, Margaret; step-children: Cindy (Avo) Melkonian, Jane (Rick) Ward, Jim (Dar) Walczak and Julie (Brian) Lehman; nephew, Mark (MaryAnn) Casci; niece, Andrea (Terry) Rey and many special grand children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Memorial service 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington. Visitation one hour prior to service at church. Memorials preferred to church. Private interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019