Passed away September 30, 2020 Age 69 Preceded in death by his dad Robert O. Whiting; and spouse Elaine Whiting. Survived by mom Leora "Lee" Whiting; brothers David, Donald, Daniel (Kelly) & Steven; children Chad, Leora (Chris) Antoncich, Brandon; grandchildren Cora "CJ" Antoncich, Alexandra "Lexi" & Elissa "Ellie" Tschida and Jayden Antoncich; nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Throughout his life Gordy was always helping others. From his time at North St. Paul High School, his many different types of jobs (Maintenance Engineer, part-time Handy Man and part-time Baseball and Softball Umpire) and his service in the Navy – he was someone who you could count on in your time of need. Looking back, one of his favorite things to do was pitching balls for a blind softball league. He touched a lot of lives and will be missed. On September 30, 2020, you soared through the sky with the eagles as they helped you find your way to the heavens. You will forever be in our hearts and memories! Memorial Service 7:00 to 8:00 PM at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 671 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55116 on Friday, October 9, 2020. A live streaming of the service will be available on Simple Traditions' webpage. Burial to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Flowers and Memorials accepted.