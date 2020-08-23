1/2
Gordon Richard HULTMAN
Age 97, of Vadnais Heights Died peacefully holding the hand of his faithful wife of 74 years, Ardella, on August 14, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1923, in Cokato, Minn., to John and Sally Hultman. Gordon was a five-year veteran of the Navy during World War II and was a crew member of the destroyer USS Ward that fired the first shot of the war at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The Ward sank a Japanese mini-submarine outside the harbor prior to the aerial attack. A gun from the Ward and a memorial plaque naming the crew (virtually all Minnesotans) is on permanent display on the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul. He was a graduate of St. Paul Vocational School and worked 30 years for Vogel Manufacturing in Minneapolis, retiring as head of quality control in 1985. Gordon enjoyed fishing for much of his life, a passion he passed to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the Twins, following Congress, and tracking financial numbers. Gordon is survived by his wife Ardella ("Dell") and children Daniel, Donald (Lauri), Dale (Patricia), and Dawn Fontaine (Irv), ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings Elaine, Elden, Lorraine, and Morris; son David; and grandson Alex. No funeral or memorial service will be held due to the pandemic. A military burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery is planned on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gordon's memory to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 3676 Centerville Road, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127 or www.cslcvh.org. Memorial guest book at www.johnsonpeterson.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
