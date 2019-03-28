Home

Gordon VERGES


Age 79, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin Died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. He was born January 3, 1940 in St Paul, MN to Fred and Mildred (Heinrich) Verges. Graduated Harding High School in 1958. He was a truck mechanic for St. Paul Terminal Trucking Company. He moved to Spring Valley in 1971 and became a dairy farmer. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Mildred; sister Shirley Gale; brother-in-law Robert Gale. Survived by wife of 58 years Lois (Schuldt) Verges; children Phillip (Judy), Sharon, Randall (Donna), Linnea (Troy) Miller, and Brad (Ali); 12 grandchildren; and 5 great grand-children. Visitation is Friday, March 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Gilman Lutheran Church, Spring Valley, WI. Service is Saturday, March 30 at 4 p.m. at Gilman Lutheran with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements. www.keehrfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019
