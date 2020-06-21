Age 99, of Oak Park Heights Peacefully passed into the presence of the Lord at home on June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Phyllis; 5 siblings; and son-in-law, John Sailhamer. Survived by children, Patty Sailhamer, Judy Nowlin and Steve (Linda); grandchildren, Jonathan (Mandy) Nowlin, David Sailhamer, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Jason) Soukup, John (Kelly) Sailhamer, Peter (Angela) Sailhamer, Amy (Tim) Cryer, David Engdahl and Emily Engdahl. Also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. Service Friday, June 26, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at FIRST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 2696 Hazelwood Street, Maplewood. Please observe social distancing and face mask guidelines. The service will also be livestreamed at https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Gordon-William-Engdahl. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials are preferred to SEND International, First Evangelical Free Church or Brighton Hospice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.