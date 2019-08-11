|
|
Beloved Dad Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 97 of Roseville, passed away on August 4, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Dolores. Survived by sons, Robert (Susan), Donald (Sharon), and Kenneth (Linda); grandchildren, Phil and Matthew; several great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, August 14 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 9-10 AM Wednesday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019