Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
2048 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
2048 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon "Gordy" WILLIAMS


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon "Gordy" WILLIAMS Obituary
Beloved Dad Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 97 of Roseville, passed away on August 4, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Dolores. Survived by sons, Robert (Susan), Donald (Sharon), and Kenneth (Linda); grandchildren, Phil and Matthew; several great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Wednesday, August 14 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Private interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation 9-10 AM Wednesday at the church. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now