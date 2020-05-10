Grace C. HOWITZ
Age 91, of N.E. Mpls Passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Howitz; brothers Bob and Jim O'Hern. Survived by children Ruth (Bill) Messner, Mary (Steve) Menard and Peter (Daisy) Hwitz; 6 grand children; 2 great grandsons; many loving relatives and friends. Private Mass of Christian burial at St. Clement's Catholic Church. Burial St. Anthony Cemetery. Celebration of Life at a later date. billmanhunt.com 612-789-3535




Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Clement's Catholic Church
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Billman Hunt Funeral & Cremation Services
2701 Central Avenue Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-3535
