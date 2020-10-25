1924 —2020 Grace passed away peacefully October 16, 2020 at age 96 with her daughter Diane by her side & her family's love surrounding her. Grace was born May 9, 1924 in Stanton, MN. She moved to Hugo at age 10 when her parents opened Traeger's Restaurant. In the 40 years her family owned the restaurant Grace made many life-long friends. She was a 1941 WBLHS graduate & attended the University of MN. Grace married her high school sweetheart, Lt. Douglas A. Chambers in 1943. Tragically, Grace became a widow at age 20 when Doug was killed near Normandy on June 7, 1944. After moving to MI, she met & married the love of her life, Edward Waugh in 1945. In 1949, Ed contracted Polio. Grace was by Ed's side throughout his lengthy illness & rehabilitation. Although Ed was never able to walk again, Grace & Ed enjoyed a full life. They worked side-by-side as business owners (Edward's Motel & Waugh Assoc. Tax Accounting), travelled with close friends, & raised their daughters; Connie, Kathy & Diane. Grace treasured her family. She loved making music at church with Connie, working with Kathy during tax seasons, and spending the day running errands & stopping for a "quick bite" with Diane. She loved to spoil her grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Her pantry was always stocked with everyone's favorite foods. If anyone had a concert or sporting event, she was always there to cheer them on. Grace was proud to be a Hugonion. She was active in the Lion's Club, Historical Commission, WBLHS Alumni Assoc., & Silver Harmony. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church WBL for 68 years, serving as a Deacon & a choir member. Grace served God through her kindness. She always had a smile, a hug, & a piece of candy for everyone she met. She helped people through their hard times & could always see the good in every situation. Grace is preceded in death by her first husband Doug Chambers, husband of 54 years Edward Waugh, & parents Walter & Irene Traeger. She is survived by her daughters Connie (Donald) Hamilton; Kathy (Neil) Peltier; & Diane (Gary) Lovas. Grandchildren Curt (Tanya) Hamilton, Sharie (Michael) Howard; Cole Peltier; Christi (Drew) Peterson; Wayd (Jeana) Lovaas; Kelli (Rob) Galceran; Amber (Barry) Hand; and Noel (Sara) Lovas. Great-Grand children Nathan, Madilyn, Braden, Ainsley, Echo, Madison, McKenna, & Olivia as well as the entire Lovas family. Special thanks to her church family, treasured friends & caregivers at Cerenity who brightened her days. Once restrictions are lifted, we will honor Grace's wishes by planning a memorial service, with food to follow of course! Please send special memories to the family at gracewaughmemories@gmail.com Memorials preferred to 1st Presbyterian Church of WBL. In lieu of flowers, as Grace would say, "Buy yourself something nice."









