Age 79, of Oakdale Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The last living sibling of 12. Survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Lyle Tommerdahl; sons, Eric (Dawn) Lacska-Tommerdahl & Gregory (Melissa) Tommerdahl; grandchildren, Nicole (Ben) Whelan, Cassie Tommerdahl, Hannah Tommerdahl, Madison Shockey, Adam Erickson and Mackenzie Shockey. Grace retired from AT&T after over 30 years of dedicated service. In keeping with Grace's wishes, a private interment will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020