Grace E. TOMMERDAHL

Grace E. TOMMERDAHL Obituary
Age 79, of Oakdale Passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. The last living sibling of 12. Survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Lyle Tommerdahl; sons, Eric (Dawn) Lacska-Tommerdahl & Gregory (Melissa) Tommerdahl; grandchildren, Nicole (Ben) Whelan, Cassie Tommerdahl, Hannah Tommerdahl, Madison Shockey, Adam Erickson and Mackenzie Shockey. Grace retired from AT&T after over 30 years of dedicated service. In keeping with Grace's wishes, a private interment will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 16, 2020
