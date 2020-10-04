Age 100 Passed away peacefully on September 30. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Helene Patterson, and husband Robert of 56 years. Survived by daughters Kathleen (Ken) Sherfick, Corinne (Michael) Ryan; sons Robert (Debra), Lee (Peggy Johnson); grandchildren Mark Jennings (Kathy), Heather Jennings (Steve Frahlich), Philip Jennings, Amelia English (Justin Meredith), Carson English; great-grandchildren Adaire (Nathan) Baxter and Madeleine (Logan) Baxter; great-great grandchild Finn Baxter, other loving relatives and many dear friends. She retired in 1980 from Ecolab where she served as Assistant Vice President of National Accounts for the Magnus division and was named one of the top ten women executives in the Twin Cities in 1979. Always a very positive, vibrant and caring person, Grace was a devout Christian. Over the years, she traveled to the Holy Land, served as a church deacon, led Bible study classes, and coordinated activities for seniors. She volunteered for a number of community organizations as well as published three devotional books after the age of 70. She loved to read, travel to new places, meet new people and stay in touch with friends and family. Grace celebrated her 100th birthday with four parties in six days! She loved every one of them and all the cards, emails, and calls connected with the occasion. It was a wonderful tribute to her life. Grace requested a private family service. Memorials preferred to Our Daily Bread Ministries (odb.org
) or the Dakota County Library Foundation (dclfoundation.org
) or donor's choice. Cards to the family may be sent to Family of Grace English, 219 10th Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701