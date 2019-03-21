Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grace M. BARTELS Obituary
Age 62, born in St Paul MN on May 23, 1956, passed away on March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Lorraine Bartels, siblings Margaret Wackerfuss, Jerry Bartels, Kathy (David) Galles, and Sue Beaumont. Survived by siblings Tom Bartels, Mary Bartels, John (Sharon) Bartels, Bill Bartels, Judy (Doug) Fall, Joe (Colleen) Bartels, in-laws Tom Wackerfuss, Linda Bartels, Bob Beaumont and many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. There will be a gathering of family and friends Sunday, March 24 from 3-6PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Private burial at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 21, 2019
