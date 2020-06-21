Grace Marie (Cantwell) CHAPMAN
Age 91 Died on June 15, 2020 after complications from Covid-19. Grace, a long-time St. Paul resident, attended Nativity and St. Joseph's Academy and was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marie (Eagan) Cantwell; husband of 64 years Richard Chapman; son Thomas Chapman; sisters Patricia (Cantwell) King, Margaret (Cantwell) McConnell, Elizabeth Cantwell. Survived by three daughters Kathy Chapman of Gloucester, MA, Mary (Jack) Kotrba of Annandale, MN, Betty (Bill) Moren of Castle Rock, CO and daughter-in-law Liz Chapman of Medicine Lake, MN; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and their families. She will be remembered lovingly for her great sense of humor, infectious laugh and being proud of her Irish heritage. Private burial was held at Calvary Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.




