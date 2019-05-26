|
|
Generous, kind-hearted, and one who loved nothing better than a good joke, are but a few ways those who knew her best describe Grace (Margaret Henry) McKigney, CSJ. Born on a dairy farm in Marshall, MN, on January 24, 1927, Grace died peacefully on May 18, 2019, at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. She entered the community of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1945. In 1960, Grace earned a BA in Music and Latin from the College of St. Catherine, St. Paul. For nearly twenty years Grace taught music at the following schools: St. Helena, St. Thomas the Apostle, and St. Margaret Academy in Minneapolis, St. Agatha Conservatory and Nativity in St. Paul, St. Mary in Grand Forks, ND, St. John Academy in Jamestown, ND, and St. Aloysius in Olivia, MN. Grace returned to Nativity Parish in 1972 to work in the office and remained until retirement in 2009. With a twinkle in her eye that always kept spirits high, this joyful spirit, who was fiercely loyal to family and friends, will be missed by all who knew her. Grace is preceded in death by her parents Melvina (Revard) and Henry McKigney. She is survived by brother Dr. John McKigney; step brothers Jerry and Pat McAllister; many cousins, nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to The Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation. Sister Grace, rest in love and peace.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019