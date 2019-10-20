Home

Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Peter
2600 Margaret Street North
North St. Paul, MN
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of St. Peter
2600 Margaret Street North
North St. Paul, MN
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist
380 Little Canada Road East
Little Canada, MN
More Obituaries for Grant FENLON
Grant Samuel FENLON

Grant Samuel FENLON Obituary
Age 27, of Wisconsin Rapids Formerly of Maplewood, MN Passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Church of St. Peter, 2600 Margaret Street North, North St. Paul, MN. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. Burial will take place at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist, 380 Little Canada Road East, Little Canada, MN. Grant is survived by his loving parents, Kevin and Pamela Fenlon and his brother, Joseph Fenlon. His grandparents Jim/ Lorraine Fenlon; his aunts and uncles, Julie Fenlon/Jim Fury, Cheryl/Ronald Kundert, Curt Klingsporn/Brenda. His devoted girlfriend Jessica. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Arnold/Adeline Klingsporn. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
