1/2
Granville (Granny) SMITH
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
Our Hall of Famer July 18 1921- July 9 2020 Always encouraging, positive and ready to help. Granny was a mentor, coach and friend. He grew up in St. Paul during the Great Depression, was called up to the Army Air Corps in 1943, graduated from Hamline in 1945, taught for 38 years and coached baseball for 32 years at Park/Cottage Grove High School, and was a long time member of Newport Lutheran Church. Married to Janet, the love of his life, for 68 years. Survived by Janet, daughter Robin (Tom), sons Craig (Liz) and Brad (Marie) and grandchildren Patrick, Andrew, David, Hannah and Ezra. Preceded in death by son Joel, his parents, and brothers Bob and Bill. Thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Nelson, Dad's long time GP, and to the wonderful staff at Norris Square, Cottage Grove for their loving care. A celebration of Granny's life to be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
