Age 66 of Scandia Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 7, 2019 after a six year battle with cancer. Survived by beloved wife, Connie; children, Heidi (Ryan) McKinnon, Jonathan (Jamie Hawley), Christopher (Rachel Geurts); grand-children, Ryder & Jocelyn; siblings, Nancy (Steven) DeWald, Cindy (Gene) Bjork–Groebner, Richard (Jodi); mother-in-law, Irene Bartlett; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kelly) Bartlett; sister-in-law, Kari (Stu) Ronsberg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Greg was dedicated employee at Hermanson Dental for 45 years, he enjoyed spending time with his family & friends at the cabin in Sarona, WI. Above all Greg loved his family. A Celebration of Greg's life 2 PM with visitation beginning at Noon on Saturday, May 18th at Roberts Family Life Celebration, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019