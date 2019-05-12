Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Age 66 of Scandia Loving Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 7, 2019 after a six year battle with cancer. Survived by beloved wife, Connie; children, Heidi (Ryan) McKinnon, Jonathan (Jamie Hawley), Christopher (Rachel Geurts); grand-children, Ryder & Jocelyn; siblings, Nancy (Steven) DeWald, Cindy (Gene) Bjork–Groebner, Richard (Jodi); mother-in-law, Irene Bartlett; brother-in-law, Kevin (Kelly) Bartlett; sister-in-law, Kari (Stu) Ronsberg; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Greg was dedicated employee at Hermanson Dental for 45 years, he enjoyed spending time with his family & friends at the cabin in Sarona, WI. Above all Greg loved his family. A Celebration of Greg's life 2 PM with visitation beginning at Noon on Saturday, May 18th at Roberts Family Life Celebration, Forest Lake. Private family interment at Oakland Cemetery, Marine on St. Croix. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
