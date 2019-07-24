|
Age 54, of Roseville On July 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Lois. Survived by children, Kyle & Megan and their mother, Lisa; siblings, Edward (Phyllis), Margaret (John) Mensen, Mike, Mary (Noel) Bialke, Carol (Bob) Kroll; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved to travel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, July 26 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019