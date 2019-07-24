Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH
2048 N. Hamline Ave.
Roseville, MN
Greg HARNED

Greg HARNED Obituary
Age 54, of Roseville On July 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Lois. Survived by children, Kyle & Megan and their mother, Lisa; siblings, Edward (Phyllis), Margaret (John) Mensen, Mike, Mary (Noel) Bialke, Carol (Bob) Kroll; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was an outdoor enthusiast and loved to travel. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, July 26 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on July 24, 2019
