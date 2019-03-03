Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Greg KINDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greg N. KINDLE


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Greg N. KINDLE Obituary
73, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on February 17, 2019 at The Villages Hospice House. Greg was born on July 7, 1945 in Fargo, ND to his parents, Larry and Berniece Kindle. In 1963, Greg graduated from Fargo Central High School. That summer, he enlisted in the US Army where he served from 1963-1966. Following his service, Greg decided to attend Harding University in Searcy, AR; where he married the love of his life, Michelle Johnson, in February of 1967. In 1968, they moved to Minnesota. He joined the White Bear Lake Police Department in 1969, and retired after 28 years of proud service. Greg loved the outdoors. You could find him hunting, fishing, horseback riding and golfing. Greg is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Kurt Kindle (Malisa), Kory Kindle (Maggie), Keane Kindle (Kristen), and Kasey Kindle (Traci); brother, Steven Kindle (Diane); and many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer in Minnesota. Memorial contributions can be made in Greg's name to .
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.