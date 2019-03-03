|
73, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on February 17, 2019 at The Villages Hospice House. Greg was born on July 7, 1945 in Fargo, ND to his parents, Larry and Berniece Kindle. In 1963, Greg graduated from Fargo Central High School. That summer, he enlisted in the US Army where he served from 1963-1966. Following his service, Greg decided to attend Harding University in Searcy, AR; where he married the love of his life, Michelle Johnson, in February of 1967. In 1968, they moved to Minnesota. He joined the White Bear Lake Police Department in 1969, and retired after 28 years of proud service. Greg loved the outdoors. You could find him hunting, fishing, horseback riding and golfing. Greg is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, Kurt Kindle (Malisa), Kory Kindle (Maggie), Keane Kindle (Kristen), and Kasey Kindle (Traci); brother, Steven Kindle (Diane); and many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held in early summer in Minnesota. Memorial contributions can be made in Greg's name to .
