Age 56, of Stillwater Passed away on June 30, 2020 at Lakeview Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Peterson. Greg is survived by his loving family, wife, Michelle (Koehler); children, Benjamin & Erikah Peterson; mother, Lois Peterson; siblings, Maureen (Mike) Paque, Debbie Peterson, David Peterson; mother & father-in-law, Peggy & Darrel Koehler, also many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stillwater. Please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. www.cullencreafuneralhome.com