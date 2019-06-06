Home

Age 62, of Lino Lakes Went to be with his Savior on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Roland & Iral. Survived by loving wife, Linda; daughters, Lindsay & Grace Ann (Bret) Martineau; grandchildren, Noah, Mckenna, Hunter, Gavin; and siblings, Vickie & Jeff. Memorial service 11 AM, Saturday, June 15 at CHISAGO LAKES BAPTIST CHURCH, 9387 Wyoming Trail, Chisago City. Visitation at the church from 10 - 11 AM Saturday. Private inurnment Incarnation Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019
