Age 70 Passed away at his home in Landfall on Friday, March 15th. He is survived by his two daughters Terri (Angel Figueroa) of Las Vegas, NV and Traci (Tim Harmon) of Hugo, MN, three granddaughters, Savannah, Breanna and Adrianna of Las Vegas, NV, brother Gary (Marye) of New Auburn, WI and sister Karen (Richard) Jackson of Hudson, WI. One nephew Mark (Carol) Hanson and 4 nieces, Brenda Espeseth, Aimee (Chuck) Nalley, Andrea (Steve) Tennant and Ambre (Rick) Schabo and many great-nieces and nephews and his two special friends, Geraldine Ecklund and Judie Hanson. His parents, Albin and Rachel Hanson preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gregg's name to HealthEast Hospice 1690 University Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55104. Private services will be held at Evergreen at a later time. Celebration of Life on June 15th at 2:00 pm at 15010 Irish Ave. N., Hugo, MN 55038. (651) 789-0404
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019