Age 74, of the Stillwater area, left us too soon on August 2nd, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of almost 50 years; daughter Maria (Jason) Rodlund; grandchildren who affectionately called him "Pa" - Kaylee (Zach), Nathan, Ryan (Lauren), Blake (Alex), Luke; two great granddaughters Lily and Jolie; siblings Cindy Karels, Janny Leppla, Kathy Miller (Griff); numerous nieces, nephews and friends; furry children Hannah and Sophie. Gregg was proudly "Gregg with 2 g's" a great guy with a loving heart. He had a passion for drag racing and even re-lived his Mr. Putz days weeks before his passing, topping 140 mph at Brainerd National Speedway. Miles of memories were made riding his Harley with family and friends. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and will be remembered for his work ethic, skilled craftsmanship, meticulous lawn, sturdy woodwork, and warm family greetings with great meals. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 10 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (1616 W. Olive St., Stillwater) starting at 10 am with a time for sharing at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
