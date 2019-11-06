Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory DRAHOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Alan "Greg" DRAHOS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Alan "Greg" DRAHOS Obituary
Age 69 of Hastings Passed away November 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Christine. Survived by wife of 47 years, Pat; siblings, Cookie (Rick) Dumas and Cheri (Jim) Dixon; the extended Ruzicka, Rother and Foss families; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Memorial services at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings with visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -