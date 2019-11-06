|
Age 69 of Hastings Passed away November 1, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Christine. Survived by wife of 47 years, Pat; siblings, Cookie (Rick) Dumas and Cheri (Jim) Dixon; the extended Ruzicka, Rother and Foss families; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Memorial services at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings with visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019