Age 67 Oassed away surrounded by the love of his family on January 23, 2020. Gone before him, his parents, Joseph and Frances (Morelli) Bonfe; brother- in-law Roger Gatzke. Left to cherish memories: loving children Angela (Matthew) Brossard, Stefanie (Robert) Johnson; 5 granddaughters; Betty Bonfe; sisters, Judy Gatzke, Sandy (Darryl) Doughty; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Greg proudly served as a Marine from 1972-1978 and retired from the VA medical center in 2010. He was a wonderful man, extraordinary father and grandfather. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. There will a memorial service at 2:30 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul. Visitation will be from 12:00- 2:30 PM. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020