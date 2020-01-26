Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:30 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory BONFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory BONFE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory BONFE Obituary
Age 67 Oassed away surrounded by the love of his family on January 23, 2020. Gone before him, his parents, Joseph and Frances (Morelli) Bonfe; brother- in-law Roger Gatzke. Left to cherish memories: loving children Angela (Matthew) Brossard, Stefanie (Robert) Johnson; 5 granddaughters; Betty Bonfe; sisters, Judy Gatzke, Sandy (Darryl) Doughty; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Greg proudly served as a Marine from 1972-1978 and retired from the VA medical center in 2010. He was a wonderful man, extraordinary father and grandfather. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. There will a memorial service at 2:30 PM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave. N., St. Paul. Visitation will be from 12:00- 2:30 PM. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -