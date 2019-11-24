Home

Gregory E. PAINE

Formerly of Mason City, IA Died on Sep. 12, 2019 Age 73. Greg played in the prestigious Fifth U.S. Army Band at Ft. Sheridan, IL. He worked as an announcer at KGLO-AM; sign-on director at KSTP-TV; and salesman at Track of the Wolf. Due to poor health, he was unable to overcome complications following a fall. Preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother. Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Heather; 3 nieces and 4 nephews. Greg was interred at Ft. Snelling with full military honors. Send memorials to MN Patriot Guard; Music therapy program or cancer research via U of MN Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
