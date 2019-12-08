Home

Gregory Garvin PENONCELLO


1990 - 2019
Gregory Garvin PENONCELLO Obituary
July 2, 1990 — November 22, 2019 "Up in the air is where you will find me." Garvin Preceded by brother Brandon Horst. Survived by his parents, Heather & Mark Horst and Doug Penoncello; siblings, Angela Penoncello. Elizabeth Penoncello, Christian Skogen, Christopher Horst, Jennifer Horst, Jack Horst; grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins. A Gathering of family & friends Monday, Dec. 9, 4:00 pm with a Service at 5:00 pm at Union Hall, 266 Hardman Ave N., SSP.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
